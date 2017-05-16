Sterling weakness and fuel deals drive 21% DCC profit surge

DCC, the fuel distribution-to-technology services group, posted 21 per cent operating profit growth in the year to March, driven by its energy division as it benefitted from European filling station and gas firm deals and sterling weakness.

The Dublin-based company also revealed that as the head of its key energy division, Donal Murphy, prepares to take over as group chief executive in July, it will split his existing role into two units: liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and retail and oil. These will be headed up by Henry Cubbon and Eddie O’Brien respectively.

Group operating profit rose to £345 million (€405.2 million) from £285.3 million compared to the previous year, while the London-listed group is proposing to increase its full-year dividend per share by 15 per cent to £1.118. The Dublin-based group’s earnings benefitted as the euro advanced by almost 13 per cent during the year against sterling, the currency in which it reports figures.

The group’s largest division, DCC Energy, saw its profit jump by 24.3 per cent to £254.9 million, helped by the acquisition in the prior year of French gas firm Butagaz and Esso Retail France. It also benefitted from the purchases last year of French natural gas company Gaz Europeen and Dansk Fuels, a retail, aviation and commercial fuels business in Denmark.

“These results reflect the continued successful execution of our strategy in significantly growing our operating profits, converting those profits into cash and re-deploying capital into our energy, healthcare and technology businesses,” said outgoing chief executive (CEO) Tommy Breen.

He forecast that the group will have “another year of profit growth and development” in the current financial year.

Mr Breen (58), who has been with DCC for the past three decades, is preparing to retire after the company’s annual general meeting in July and will be replaced by Mr Murphy, head of DCC’s energy division, which accounts for almost three-quarters of the group’s operating profits.

FTSE 100-listed DCC, which is based in Dublin, committed over £550 million to acquisitions last year, including the agreed purchase of Esso’s retail network in Norway and deal to buy Shell’s LPG business in Hong Kong and Macau, marking its first foray into the Asian market. It has also agreed to dispose of its environmental division, which treats and recycles hazardous and non-hazardous waste in Ireland and the UK, to UK private equity firm Exponent for an enterprise value of £219 million.

“Following a flurry of announcements in the last four months (three large transactions and a new CEO) today’s results serve to reinforce two of the core underpinnings of the DCC investment thesis - strong cash generation and operational excellence,” said Davy analyst Allan Smylie in a note to clients.