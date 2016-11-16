Spar owner’s profits soar as parent gets currency boost

BWG Group, the owner in Ireland of the Spar and Mace chains, posted a 41.4 per cent surge in operating profit in the year to the end of September, as sales grow in a competitive market and the retailer integrated AMD Londis, which it bought last year.

The profit increase to 433.4 million South African rand (€28.2 million) was buoyed by a devaluation of the rand against the euro during the year, helping its Johannesburg-based parent, the Spar Group, post a 12.3 per cent rise in earnings to 2.58 billion rand.

BWG Group’s sales rose by 14.5 per cent to €1.4 billion during the year; however, when they were converted into rand, they soared by 36.8 per cent. Turnover in the Spar brand rose by 6 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

The Irish division’s Appleby Westward unit, operating in the southwest of England, delivered 13 per cent sales growth including a positive contribution from the purchase in July of Gilletts, a family-owned business operating 63 stores.

New stores

Total store numbers across BWG Group’s store formats increased to 1,340 locations, with 94 new stores opening, while a further 197 were refurbished.

“I am delighted with the [BWG] group’s excellent performance in what continues to be a very competitive trading environment,” said Leo Crawford, chief executive of BWG.

“The strength of our retail, cash-and-carry and food service businesses, our growing leadership in convenience and forecourt retailing, and our successful integration of the Londis and Gilletts acquisitions in Ireland and the UK underpinned our success and positions us well for the future.”

The Spar Group in South Africa bought an 80 per cent stake in BWG in 2014 for €55 million, in a deal that resulted in more than €70 million being wiped from the Irish retail group’s debt levels. Mr Crawford and other directors, John Clohisey and John O’Donnell, retained a 20 per cent holding in the business.