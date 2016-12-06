Smurfit breaks into list of top 30 European business schools

Ireland’s Smurfit Graduate Business School was one of the big winners in the European Business Schools Ranking 2016, published by the Financial Times. The University College Dublin postgraduate school jumped seven places to break into the top 30 colleges across Europe

The London Business School was ranked first overall, although Insead in France and the University of St Gallen and IMD in Switzerland were rated the best in the individual rankings used to compile the composite list.

The list measures performance in postgraduate business programmes, covering MBAs, executive MBAs, master’s degrees in management, and both customised and open-enrolment executive education.

London Business School was ranked in the top 10 for each of its five programmes.

The Smurfit school was rated highest for its master’s degree in management, where it was 20th overall of the 90 schools listed.

Its MBA course was ranked 25th, but it was a weaker 43rd for its executive MBA and 32nd overall on executive education.