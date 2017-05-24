Saoirse Ronan’s firm posts fifteenfold leap in retained profits

Saoirse Ronan’s star turn in the award-winning Brooklyn has paid off handsomely for the young actor’s bank balance with retained profits soaring at her entertainment firm to over €430,000.

New accounts filed by Ronan’s Slaney Productions Ltd show that accumulated profits at the firm increased more than fifteenfold from €27,832 to €436,184 in the 12 months to the end of December last. This coincided with the release of Brooklyn in late 2015/early 2016 which took more than $62 million (€55.5 million) at the box office worldwide.

During the year, Ronan also made her acclaimed debut on Broadway in New York where she played the role of Abigail Williams in a production of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible.

Cash resources at the Carlow woman’s firm increased almost tenfold, going from €46,286 to €453,110.

Ronan – who recently appeared in Ed Sheeran’s Galway Girl video – is the owner of Slaney Productions Ltd and, at the end of last year, the firm was owed €60,203 by debtors.