Sainsbury’s reports slight fall in sales in competitive market

Britain’s Sainsbury’s on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.

The firm, which last year purchased Argos-owner Home Retail, said sales at supermarket stores open over a year fell 0.5 per cent, excluding fuel, in the nine weeks to March 11, its fiscal fourth quarter.

That compared to analysts’ forecasts ranging down 1 percent to up 0.3 per cent, and a third quarter rise of 0.1 per cent. Argos’ like-for-like sales rose 4.3 per cent, a slight acceleration from growth of 4.0 per cent in the previous quarter.

“The market remains very competitive and the impact of cost price pressures remains uncertain. However, we are well placed to navigate the external environment and remain focused on delivering our strategy,” said chief executive Mike Coupe.

Bloomberg