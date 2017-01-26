Revenue rises at Eir amid ‘strong’ momentum

Underlying revenue at Eir rose 2 per cent to €666 million in the first half of its financial year as the company reported strong business momentum.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation also rose 2 per cent for the six months ended December 31st 2016, reaching €243 million.

Underlying revenue for the second quarter was €336 million, a figure that excludes mobile termination rates and the impact of foreign exchange rates. Operating costs were €130 million, 2 per cent lower than the same period a year earlier, and 3 per cent in the year to date.

The company said the number of subscribers to its Eir Sport service had also increased “significantly”, as exclusive content such as the UFC fights and Ireland’s rugby match against New Zealand drove uptake. A total of 200,000 customers have signed up to the service, which is available on TV, tablet and online, with the company Eir Vision TV service netting 63,000 customers.

The company now has 880,000 broadband connections, a rise of 63,000 year on year.

Its mobile service had also hit its target of 95 per cent coverage for 4G data services three months ahead of its schedule. Eir said total mobile customers were just under 1.1 million.

“The business is performing in line with expectations, with continued underlying revenue and Ebitda growth,” said Huib Costermans, chief financial officer. “This is supported by growth in operational KPIs including broadband connections, both at the retail and wholesale levels, along with increasing take up of our bundled offerings.”

He said the company was on track to achieve single digit growth year on year in Ebitda, and said the company would reduce its costs by 3 per cent for the first half of the year.

Chief executive Richard Moat said the company would remain focused on network investment, bundling and convergence.

“Our vision for our customers is a converged future, providing seamless access to fixed and mobile services. This will be brought to life this year with the launch of new innovative products such as voice over broadband, voice over wi-fi and voice over LTE services,” he said.