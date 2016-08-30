Revenue from Lotto’s online channel climbs mere 4%

Recent figures show revenue from the lotto’s new online channel grew by a modest 4 per cent last year.

Not particularly great when you consider sales in scratch cards, a relative dinosaur of the trade, rose by 4.5 per cent.

And not when the newly privatised franchise spent heavily on a marketing campaign, involving a sequence of expensive TV adverts featuring a guru high up in the Macgillycuddy’s Reeks comically failing to predict the next day’s lotto numbers.

The figures show the online channel only accounted for a meagre €23 million or 3.4 per cent of overall revenue, which is only marginally higher than before the channel was opened up as part of the privatisation process.

The franchise was sold in 2014 for €405 million to Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI) principally on the untapped potential of online.

Under the old system, operated by An Post, online registration process was cumbersome and the operator was forbidden from marketing the online channel.

The Government did away with these restrictions in parallel with the privatisation process.

However, PLI’s Canada paymasters Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan won’t exactly be popping champagne corks on foot of these numbers.

PLI’s sister group, Camelot, which operates the lotto franchise in the United Kingdom, had a similar growth for online but their online offering accounts for nearly a fifth of overall revenue.

The operator will, of course, point to the growth in interactive players, which rose by 61 per cent to over 225,000 in 2015 but hoped for revenue windfall from online hasn’t materialised just yet.

Total Irish sales across all platforms last year was €670.4 million, representing a drop of 2.5 per cent on the €687.6 million in revenues throughout 2014.

This suggests the lottery is not benefitting from the pick-up in consumer spending and remains mired in recessionary metrics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Has the new minimum ticket price of €4, albeit for a two-line play, been a factor?

Either way, PLI will have to halt this spiral if it is to justify the €405 million shelled out for the licence.