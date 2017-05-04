Retailer Next cuts profit forecast as sales flag again

Clothing retailer Next trimmed its profit forecast three months into its financial year, a sign that sales continue to flag ahead of an expected slowdown in consumer spending.

Full-year pretax profit will be between £680 million (€802 million) and £740 million, the Leicester-based company said on Thursday, reducing the top end of that range from 780 million pounds. Its shares fell as much as 6.1 per cent in London.

The latest cut to its forecast will deepen investor concern over prospects for a business that has long been regarded as one of the industry’s top performers. Chief executive Simon Wolfson is contending with a shift in spending away from clothing and toward leisure experiences, which has been exacerbated by the company’s own missteps. By focusing on trendy fashions, Next cut staples such as easy-to-wear work blouses too aggressively.

“Consumers’ disposable income is stagnant and at the same time there is a shift away from buying things into experiential spending,” Mr Wolfson said by phone. “Those two things will continue to affect our sector.”

Directory sales

Full-priced sales under the Next brand fell 3 per cent in the three months ended April 29th, compared with the median estimate of 11 analysts for a 2 per cent drop. A decline of 8.1 per cent in its stores was only partly offset by growth of 3.3 per cent in the Directory home-shopping unit.

Mr Wolfson said he doesn’t expect omissions in Next’s fashion ranges to be fully fixed until September, and as a result second-quarter sales are likely to decline at a similar pace to the first quarter. Business should improve in the final two quarters of the year, he said.

“Continued underperformance against the market suggests the problems are more company-specific than we’d first thought,” said Richard Lim, chief executive of researcher Retail Economics.

“Conditions are only likely to weaken further in the coming months.”

-(Bloomberg)