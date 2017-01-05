Retail sales up 4.3% in year to November as value also jumps

Retail sales rose by 0.9 per cent from October to November and were up 4.3 per cent on an annual basis, new figures from the Central Statistics Office show.

If car sales are excluded from the figures, retail sales jumped 3.1 per cent month-on-month and were up 4.9 per cent versus the same month a year earlier.

The value of sales also rose, up 0.6 per cent in November versus the previous month and by 2.1 per cent annually. Excluding car sales, there was a 1.8 per cent monthly jump and a a yearly increase of 2.2 per cent.

Sales of electrical goods showed the biggest monthly jump, rising 17 per cent. Pharmaceuticals, medicals and cosmetic articles sales, rose by 7.9 per cent.

Car sales showed the biggest monthly decline, down 1 per cent, followed by bars, down 0.9 per cent.