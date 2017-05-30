Regatta Great Outdoors to create 100 jobs with new stores

Clothing company Regatta Great Outdoors has announced the creation of 100 new jobs in the Republic with the opening of several new stores in Galway, Dublin and Waterford.

The Co Cork-based company said on Tuesday the expansion was linked to multi-million euro turnovers in recent years.

Regatta Great Outdoors, which has no connection to the Great Outdoors on Chatham St in Dublin, was formed in 2000 when Brian Fox was appointed as a sales representative for the brand and sold to buyers from a garage in his own home.

The company opened its first concession in Shaws of Wexford in 2004, before expanding to 18 concession stores by 2009 and opening the first standalone store in Limerick in 2011.

It currently has eleven standalone stores across the State with seven more openings planned this year.

Regatta Ireland director Brian Fox said the market in the Republic is “strong” for its products.

“The expansion of the Regatta brand in Ireland is to satisfy customer demand, which has grown due to the affordable product range we have available in our stores,” he said.

“There is a strong market for what we offer in Ireland, which is both fashion and technical outdoor wear as well as advanced footwear and camping ranges.

“We are delighted to see our business growing following some turbulent years in Ireland as we are creating new jobs in local areas. We look forward to continued growth and success in the coming years.”

Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O’Connor said the company’s expansion would help the Government’s drive to help

“This is great news from a dynamic company which is going from strength to strength and creating 100 new jobs,” she said. “I am impressed that most of the expanded range of outlets are in regional locations, serving towns around the country.

“This is really welcome and supports the Government’s efforts to drive Regional Development and job creation in locations away from the main cities.

“A vibrant retail sector is key to creating vibrant towns and communities across the country and helps to make a place attractive to work in, socialise in and live in. I look forward to this company’s on-going success.”