Queries on ‘unauthorised spending’ by Mercantile pub group boss Gleeson

Dublin publican Frank Gleeson is being investigated for apparent “profligate and unauthorised personal expenditure” as part of his role as chief executive of the Mercantile Group, the Commercial Court has been told.

Personal expenditure of €123,000 on Mr Gleeson’s credit card appeared to involve “holidays to city destinations in the UK, Europe and the United States” while there was also an undisclosed practice of taking cash from tills, and charging food and drink bills to the group.

The last practice involved expenditure of €12,000 in the months of November and December 2016, the court was told.

The claim was made by shareholder Mark O’Meara in an affidavit in a case where Mr Gleeson is claiming shareholder oppression against the other shareholders in the Mercantile Group, just one year after the entity was formed by way of merger.

Mr Gleeson merged his businesses with those of the Capital Bars Group, with investment by US investors Maurice Regan and Frank Breslin, to form a group that includes the Mercantile Hotel, Whelans, Café en Seine, and the George.

However just one year after the formation of the expanded group the shareholders are involved in a bitter court battle and Mr Gleeson, the managing director, has been placed on gardening leave.

Some of the allegedly unauthorised expenditure “included €12,000 on clothes, shoes and general shopping, €5,000 on dry cleaning, €3,000 on gym membership, €12,000 in personal furniture and €22,000 on holiday trips to Mr Gleeson’s second rented holiday home in the south of France,” Mr O’Meara said.

He also said that despite a non-compete agreement between the shareholders, it was suspected that Mr Gleeson had travelled to France to procure the rights to a competing business franchise, Paul, and charged his expenses while doing so to Mercantile.

Mr O’Meara said that in order to ensure he had sufficient funds, Mr Gleeson was given a loan of €100,000 so that he would not have to use his credit card or company cash resources inappropriately. He was also put on a salary of €360,000.

In total, since No vember 2015, more than €1 million was advanced to Mr Gleeson by way of salary, loans and other measures, it was claimed.

A US company, EMI MR, which is associated with the Breslin family, is seeking a judgment order for €4.6 million from Mr Gleeson while he, in turn, has taken a separate shareholder oppression case against Ardan Advisory Ltd, parent company of the Mercantile group.

Mr Gleeson claims the summary judgment application is part of the shareholder oppression campaign. The group denies there is any shareholder oppression and EMI MR has said it is not a shareholder in the Mercantile group.

In response to Mr Gleeson in the shareholder oppression case, Mr O’Meara has said Mr Gleeson “has perjured himself and has done so hopelessly and ineffectually”.

He has said Mr Gleeson’s claim that former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive, David Drumm, was suggested for the position of finance director of the group, is “a deliberate and malicious falsehood” and that Mr Gleeson’s account of the matter is different in an affidavit recently filed, to the version given in a solicitor’s letter earlier filed with the court.

He also said that, while Mr Gleeson has complained that the other shareholders sought the removal of the former finance director, John Feeley, the fact was that “not only did Mr Gleeson support the removal of John Feeley, he instigated it”.

When the case came before the Commercial Court Monday, it was agreed that a hearing on whether the case seeking the judgment order should be subject to a stay pending the resolution of the shareholder oppression case, would take place on May 11th.

Rossa Fanning SC, for Mr Gleeson, said “trumped up” allegations against Mr Gleeson appeared to be shaping up towards a dismissal of his client, something which could lead to separate proceedings.

Aidan Redmond SC, who acts for both EMI-MR and for Ardan Advisory and its subsidiaries, said Mr Gleeson had not submitted any defence to the summary judgment application other than to make “wild allegations” and putting this narrative “before the court and the media”.