Publican Frank Gleeson settles two of three cases with partners

Two legal actions involving publican Frank Gleeson related to a dispute over the merger of the Mercantile/Capital chains of Dublin pubs, hotels and restaurants have been resolved at the Commercial Court. A third related case remains before the High Court.

Mr Gleeson had brought proceedings alleging shareholder oppression in Ardan Advisory Ltd, formed out of the Mercantile/Capital group merger. The other shareholders in Ardan denied his claims in proceedings before the Commercial Court.

The second set of related Commercial Court proceedings were brought by US-based EMI-MR Investment LLC seeking a €4.6 million judgment against Mr Gleeson over loans made to him in 2016.

The loans, the court previously heard, were to fund the refinance/purchase of the Bottom of the Hill pub in Finglas, Dublin, and Gleeson’s pub at Mulhuddart, Dublin, as well as to enable him purchase shares and to pay legacy trade creditors. Mr Gleeson opposed EMI-MR Investment’s action.

Resolved

Both cases were due before the courts next week but Stephen Dowling, for Ardan, told Mr Justice Robert Haughton at the Commercial Court on Friday both had been resolved.

The matters could be adjourned to May 29th for mention only to allow for implementation of a settlement agreement, counsel said.

Padraic Lyons, for Mr Gleeson, consented.

No details of the settlement arrangement were given.

The third case, brought by Mr Gleeson to prevent the Mercantile Entertainment Group Ltd taking steps to dismiss him from his role as that firm’s CEO, remains pending before the High Court.

Temporary injunction

Last month, Mr Gleeson secured a temporary injunction preventing the company either dismissing him or continuing with a disciplinary process against him.

The Mercantile Group, which includes the Mercantile on Dame Street, the Green Hen in Exchequer Street and Whelans of Wexford Street, merged with Capital Bars in 2015. Capital included Cafe en Seine in Dawson Street and the George in George’s Street.

Under the merger, Mr Gleeson, of Deerpark Drive, Castleknock, said he held a 30 per cent shareholding Ardan Advisory, of which the Mercantile Entertainment Group is a wholly owned subsidiary. The remaining 70 per cent is owned by JT Magen (Capital Bars) LLC and Danu Advisory Partners Ltd.