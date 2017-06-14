Profits slimmer at Keith Duffy’s plus-size clothing store

A plus-size clothing store co-owned by Boyzone star Keith Duffy has reported slimmed-down accumulated profits in its latest accounts after making a loss of over €35,000 last year.

KSG Limited, which trades as Plus & Minors, specialises in the sale of clothing in large sizes for full-figured men and women. The shop, which is located in Inchicore, Dublin, also stocks babywear.

Duffy (42) is a director of the firm and owns one-third of its shares; along with his father, Sean Duffy (71), and his business partner, Geraldine Kelly (58).

Accounts for KSG Ltd show that the company made a loss of €35,108 during the 12-month period to the end of January 2017, but accumulated profits remained healthy at €216,210.

The firm’s cash pile was depleted by €12,719 during the financial year and stood at €72,671 at the end of the accounting period. It also had tangible assets worth €47,156 and stock valued at €136,971 on its balance sheet.

The company employed four people in administration and sales, who were collectively paid a total of €145,600 in wages and salaries. The firm’s directors received remuneration of €65,158.

Keith Duffy is most famous for his role with Boyzone, which has sold more than 25 million records worldwide since the band was formed in 1994. He has also worked as a television presenter and actor on both screen and stage.

He has played barman Ciaran McCarthy in Coronation Street, as well as starring in roles on hit Irish productions The Clinic, Fair City, Love/Hate, and Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Boyzone had signed a contract with Warner Music for a new album and an arena tour beginning in August and continuing into 2018. Four dates in the UK have been confirmed to date