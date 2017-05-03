Parcel Motel owner Nightline acquired by delivery firm UPS

Delivery firm UPS has acquired Parcel Motel owner Nightline Logistics for an undisclosed sum. Dublin-headquartered Nightline, which has been in operation for over 25 years, is one of the biggest express delivery and logistics companies in Ireland. The company, which was co-founded by chief executive John Touhy and Dave Field in 1992, delivers over 14 million parcels a year, and employs over 1,000 people.

Nightline’s Parcel Motel service offers a “virtual address” that allows customers to manage their online shopping deliveries easily.

UPS said the acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, would position it as one of the top local shippers in Ireland.

“Nightline will complement our existing services, increasing delivery density, while also adding innovative new service options,” said Jim Barber, president of UPS International.

UPS currently provides both small package and supply chain services to customers in Ireland, and operates gateway functions at Dublin and Shannon airports.

The company said the two brands would continue to operate separately initially but would be integrated over time.