Operating profit at Ladbrokes Coral rises 22% in 2016

British bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group said on Tuesday 2016 operating profit rose about 22 per cent despite paying out heavily on a number of gambler-friendly sports results towards the end of the year.

The company, created when Ladbrokes joined forces with Coral in a merger last year, said operating profit rose to £264.3 million, helped by growth in its digital and European retail businesses.

Revenue rose 11 per cent to £2.3 billion.

The company upgraded its cost synergy guidance for the merger to £100 million from £65 million.