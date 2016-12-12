Online retailer ASOS to create 1,500 jobs at London HQ

British online fashion retailer ASOS said on Monday it planned to hire an additional 1,500 people over the next three years to work at its London headquarters.

ASOS’s new jobs in technology, marketing and retail follow similar announcements from Facebook and Google, which have also said in the last month that they plan to grow their staff numbers in Britain.

The planned hires come despite warnings before the Brexit referendum in June, that companies could seek to reduce their presence in Britain as withdrawing from the EU would make it a less attractive place to invest.

