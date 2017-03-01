New car sales down 2% this year as Toyota remains out in front

New car sales are down 2.17 per cent so far this year, with 56,110 registrations in the first two months of 2017.

Figures for February show 17,128 new cars were registered, a drop of 2.87 per cent on the same month last year.

Toyota is the best-selling brand this year with 6,156 new registrations, taking a slight lead over Hyundai with 6,033. However, the Korean brand retains the best-selling car with its Tuscon crossover model recording 2,457 registrations to date.

Of the other manufacturers, Ford is in third place with 5,518 registrations, ahead of Volkswagen with 5,460. And for the first time in years, Mercedes-Benz is the best-selling premium car brand, with 2,464 sales, compared to Audi with 2,213 but some distance away from BMW with 1,456. It’s a significant improvement for Mercedes, with sales up 88 per cent on the same period last year, compared to a 1.7 per cent slip by Audi and a 25.7 per cent decline in sales at BMW.

With increasing international political attention on the impact of diesel engine pollutants, it’s notable that diesel sales have slipped back over 7.5 per cent this year. While diesel engines still feature in 66 per cent of all new car sales, motorists - particularly those living in urban areas and buying smaller cars - are looking at alternatives. Hybrids sales have picked up as a result, albeit from a low base. So far this year 1,929 petrol-electric hybrids have been registered compared to 852 this time last year. However, despite Government incentives and infrastructure investments, electric car sales are still inconsequential, with just 230 registered in 2017.

In the commercial market, a bellwether for economic performance, the number of registrations of light commercial vehicles - mainly vans - has fallen by 5.3 per cent to 8,869 up to the end of February. Sales of new heavy goods vehicles are down 1.6 per cent this year to 727 registrations.