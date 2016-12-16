Musgrave to begin exporting SuperValu products to China

Wholesale retailer Musgrave has announced it is to begin exporting SuperValu own brand products to China following a deal with Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba.

Musgrave will initially supply up to 40 own brand ambient products including SuperValu breakfast cereals, coffee, jam, biscuits and healthy snacks.

The company has agreed a partnership with Alibaba and will use its Tmall Global ecommerce platform to sell directly to Chinese consumers.

Musgrave will open a flagship SuperValu e-commerce storefront on Tmall Global, making it the first Irish retailer with a presence on the platform.

The SuperValu storefront will be offered over time as a potential route to market for Irish food producers seeking to access the Chinese market.

Alibaba’s logistics affiliate, Cainiao Network, will manage the distribution of products through its logistics data platform.

As a storefront on Tmall Global, Musgrave will have access to key online promotional events in the Chinese calendar including the 8.8 and the 11.11 global shopping festivals.

Musgrave chief executive Chris Martin said the company was exploring new ways to expand its business.

“Our core business in Ireland is performing well and our grocery retail and wholesale brands occupy leadership positions in their respective markets,” he said.

“We are exploring new opportunities to grow our business including export and we are excited by the opportunity to partner with Alibaba Group.

“In the past five years Chinese consumers are increasingly purchasing overseas through online shopping. We expect that the heritage of SuperValu and the provenance of our products will be attractive to Chinese consumers.

“They are seeking out western foods from trusted sources and as we develop in China we will be working closely with Bord Bia and our Irish suppliers who have a reputation for authenticity and quality.

“As part of our commitment to them we look forward to exploring the new opportunities which the growing Chinese market can offer. Alibaba provides the ideal platform for us to take our first steps on this journey”.

Alibaba UK and Ireland director David Lloyd said Chinese consumers “have a desire to discover high quality brands from around the world that they can trust and enjoy”.

“Because of Musgrave’s long history of providing quality food produce, we are delighted to be working with them to bring their high quality SuperValu range to Chinese consumers via our Tmall Global platform,” he added.