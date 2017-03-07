Merger costs leave Paddy Power Betfair with £5.7m loss

Merger costs left Paddy Power Betfair with a £5.7 million sterling (€6.6 million) loss last year although figures published on Tuesday show that its businesses earned profits of £330 million.

The betting giant formed from the merger of Paddy Power and Betfair in February 2016 reported a loss of £5.7 million, resulting mainly from the deal that created the business.

Full-year results show that it won £1.55 billion from its customers in 2016. Operating profit from its businesses were £330 million, 44 per cent more than the £296 million they earned in 2015.

Earnings per share also grew 44 per cent to 330.9 pence. The group is proposing to pay a dividend of 165p per share.

Its on-line business, made up mainly of the Paddy Power and Betfair websites, which operate in the Republic, UK and parts of Europe, grew operating profits by 11 per cent to £255 million.

A 25 per cent jump in customers to 956,000 drove a 38 per cent increase in profits at its Australian Sportsbet operation to £84 million.

The group’s 613 bookie shops in Ireland and Britain had operating profits of £45 million. Profits in the US rose 39 per cent to £4 million.

Paddy Power Betfair said that it is trading in line with expectations, with stakes up 22 per cent.

Chief executive, Breon Corcoran, described 2016 as a transformational year for the group.

“We have created a business with considerable scale that is stronger and better able to compete than either of the individual legacy companies,” he said.

“The group is well positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.”