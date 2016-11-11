McDonald’s loving it as Irish profits up 10%

The Irish appetite for Big Macs and milkshakes continues to grown, with turnover last year at the McDonald’s master franchisor for Ireland rising 5 per cent to almost €86 million.

McDonald’s Restaurants of Ireland, the local arm of the US multinational which also operates 12 stores here itself, recorded a 10 per cent increase in after-tax profits to €10.4 million, according to its recently-filed 2015 accounts.

The number of franchised McDonald’s stores grew marginally to 77 stores, the company said. It attributed the increase in its sales and profits to its expanded footprint, rather than improved performance at existing stores.

The company, which directly employs 940 staff, kicked a dividend to its owner, the UK McDonald’s division, of €11.5 million. Both companies are ultimately owned by the US parent of the world’s most recognisable fast food brand.

The Irish franchisor has accumulated profits of €120 million in the Irish market, and shareholders funds of €124 million.