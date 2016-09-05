M&S to cut 525 jobs in London head office
British retailer moves to simplify the business under new CEO Steve Rowe
Marks & Spencer confirmed on Monday it will be axing 525 jobs at its head office in a bid to cut costs. The cuts will include 400 permanent staff at its central London office, including IT and logistic roles. (Photograph: Hannah McKay/PA Wire)
British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Monday it plans to cut a net 525 roles from its London head office as new chief executive Steve Rowe moves to simplify the business.
The clothing and food group also plans to reduce the number of roles permanently based in central London by about 400, across IT and logistics. The firm said it will enter into a formal consultation with affected employees. Confirmation of the job cut plans follows a Sky news report on Saturday which said M&S planned to axe around 15 per cent of the roles at its headquarters.
Reuters