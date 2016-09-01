Learning Pool has acquired British competitor Mind Click

The Northern Ireland-headquartered e-learning company Learning Pool has acquired a British competitor, Mind Click, in an acquisition that it says will enable it to develop new products and expand into new markets.

Derry-based Learning Pool provides online learning solutions to a wide range of companies, government bodies and public sector organisations, including the NHS and the UK house of parliament.

Its client base totals 350 companies , and it says it has to date deployed its services to an estimated 1.25 million learners.

The acquisition follows a recent investment in the company by the private equity fund Carlyle Cardinal Ireland.

Paul McElvaney, the founder and chief executive of Learning Pool, said the acquisition of Mind Click would be a “springboard” for the company.

“Mind Click brings a new dimension to our offering and their creative team will be instrumental as we build out our technology and content at a quicker pace around trends like gamified learning and highly immersive content for our customers benefit,” Mr McElvaney said.

Sean Reddington, a co-founder and managing director of Mind Click, is to reinvest in the expanded business, and will also join Learning Pool’s strategic management team.

Following the acquisition, Learning Pool will employ more than 120 people in Northern Ireland and the UK.