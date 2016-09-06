Law firm Kennedys to expand in Dublin following Brexit

International law firm Kennedys is to more than double its office space in Dublin following an expected rise in business following the decision by Britain to leave the European Union.

The firm, which has in excess of 1,450 staff worldwide, is to move from its Dublin 1 location in November into a new 13,300sq ft office at Bloodstone Building on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2.

Kennedys said the move came as a result of a number of insurers, including QBE, Admiral and Beazley, signalling their interest in the Dublin market as a possible location in the event of losing “passporting” rights that allow them to trade in Europe without the need for locally regulated entities.

Brexit

Last month it was reported that another international law firm, Pinsent Masons, had instructed a Dublin commercial property agent to find a 10,000sq ft office space for it in the wake of the vote by Britain to leave the EU.

The move comes as a record number of UK solicitors were admitted to practice in the Republic in the first six months of 2016 due to concerns over Brexit.

Some of the UK’s biggest law firms, including Freshfields, Hogan Lovells, Slaughter and May and Allen & Overy, have all reportedly registered solicitors locally.

Merger

Kennedys’ Dublin office was established in 2011, following the merger of the firm with its long-standing Dublin associate, O’Hare O’Connor Walshe. The office, which is led by partner Philip O’Connor, currently has almost 50 staff, including nine partners. The firm provides a full range of dispute resolution, marine, property, insolvency, commercial and funds services.

The Dublin office has recently hired a number of partners including insurance disputes specialist Daniel Scanlon from Maples & Calder and insurance liability expert Marian Brennan from Corrigan & Corrigan.

“Our growth is always predicated on client need and with insurers looking to Dublin in the wake of Brexit, it makes perfect sense for us to ensure we are equipped to work with them wherever in the world they need our help. We will be looking to expand our Dublin office further over the coming months with senior hires,” said Nick Thomas, senior partner at Kennedys.