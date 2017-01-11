Laura Ashley reports higher revenues at Irish subsidiary

Fashion-to-furnishing retailer Laura Ashley recorded a 39 per cent rise in revenues at its Irish subsidiary for the 74 week period ending June 2016.

Accounts recently filed for Laura Ashley (Ireland) Limited, which operates five standalone stores in the Republic, along with a concession in House of Fraser in Dundrum Town Centre, shows it recorded a €249,000 pretax loss versus a €531,370 for the 53 weeks to the end of January 2015.

Revenues rose to €12.7 million from €9.16 million. Turnover from home furnishings, which provide 89 per cent of total sales, increased to €11.4 million versus €8.2 million in the earlier period. Fashion-related sales totalled €1.4 million, up from €900,000.

Cost of sales rose to €6.7 million from €4.4 million while distribution expenses jumped from €3.68 million to €5.29 million. Cost of inventories as an expense increased from €3.8 million to €5.7 million.

The company employed 63 people at the end of June 2016 with employment costs totalling €2.39 million, up from €2.6 million a year earlier when 57 people worked for the retailer.

Director Marese Gallagher was paid €57,618 in remuneration, the accounts show.