Kylemore serves up tasty dividend after profits rise

Catering company Kylemore Services Group (KSG), which serves an estimated 12 million meals annually in more than 110 restaurants nationwide, saw a sharp rise in profits last year.

Shareholders of the group, which include Irish-based fuel distribution-to-technology sales conglomerate DCC, enjoyed a €1 million dividend after the company reported pretax profits of €1.26 million for the 12 months to the end of March 2016. This compares with a profit before tax of €924,000 a year earlier.

Turnover at the group, whose retail brands include Cafe Kylemore, Quiznos, Coffee Cuisine and Pure Juice Bars, rose 8 per cent to €58.8 million from €54.1 million. For the prior year, revenues jumped 10 per cent from €49.3 million.

KSG was founded in 1920 by the Hogan family as a dairy in Birr, Co Offaly. The family offered DCC €6.54 million for its 50 per cent stake in the group in late 2015, however, the offer was rejected.

Recently filed accounts for the company, which provides contract restaurant and catering services across Ireland, show operating profits rose to €1.37 million from €1.02 million last year.

Customers include Microsoft, Accenture, Deloitte, William Fry, MSD Pharma, St James’s Hospital, UCC and Dublin Airport.

“A number of new contracts commenced activity during the year and KSG will continue to invest in the business and new growth opportunities,” the directors, Brian Hogan and Tommy Breen (also chief executive of DCC) said in a note included with the accounts.

“KSG believes its focus and track record will support further expansion and growth,” they added.

In addition to its contract services, the company, also operates a 3,500 sq ft City & Guilds accredited culinary training academy in Dublin.

The group employed 1,032 people in 2016, up from 995 in the prior year. Staff-related costs rose to €23.3 million from €20.8 million.