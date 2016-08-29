Jobs boost as more than 350 new roles promised for Ireland

More than 350 jobs are to be created across Ireland with food chain Camile Thai and retailer Harvey Norman both announcing the opening of new branches.

The Brody Sweeney-owned Camile Thai is to create 100 new jobs before the end of the year as it opens three new branches, in Stillorgan and Artane in Dublin, and in Sligo town.

The chain has 10 branches in Dublin and it also operates in Limerick.

Separately, Harvey Norman is to create more than 50 jobs with the opening of a new store in Tallaght, bringing to 15, the number of stores the company has across Ireland.

The new store will boast almost 60,000sq ft of retail space, a 250-space carpark, 42 cycle-park stands and a cafe.

Recruitment for the new roles is to commence in the coming weeks, the retailer said.