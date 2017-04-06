Japanese firm buys Northern Irish security systems firm

Secom, the Japanese listed company, has acquired one of Northern Ireland’s leading independent specialist security providers, Scan Alarms and Security Systems for an undisclosed sum.

The privately owned company based in Newtownabbey, was established in 1980, and provides security systems for all types of residential, commercial and public buildings.

Secom acquired the Northern Irish business through its UK operation which counts police forces, government organisations and financial firms among its clients.

It is the first acquisition on the island by the Japanese group, which employs more than 53,000 people and has an annual turnover of £4.4 billion (€5.1 billion).

Paul Weaver, UK operations director, of Secom Plc said the firm had an existing, strong relationship with the Northern Ireland operation prior to the acquisition and he believes it will prove to be a good fit.

“Scan Alarms and Security Security Systems has an excellent team with expert engineers and specialists. There will be no change to the head count and the business name will stay the same,” he added.