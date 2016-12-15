Irish company on a high after endorsement from Kardashian

A Dublin company has received an early Christmas present after American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian gave them a shout out on Snapchat.

The eldest of the Kardashians posted a photo to Snapchat of a miniature blue door from The Irish Fairy Door Company.

The reality TV star, who boasts more than 86 million social media followers, snapchatted about her son Mason losing a tooth, and posted the blue door with her son Mason’s name on it.

The Irish company aims to “help fairies relocate into homes and gardens all over the world by producing high quality handmade Irish fairy doors.”

The company plans to set up a base in the USA next year.

Company director Gavin Lawler said: “This is great sign of things to come for us as we aim to grow our business in America. Already today our website is getting lots of traffic from the US.

“Because we can now ship to our American customers from our base over there through Amazon, it means that our Christmas shipping cut off dates are extended considerably.

“Now that Kourtney Kardashian shared one of our doors we hope many more fairies will get new human homes this Christmas and throughout 2017,” he added.