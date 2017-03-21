Ikea Ireland reports record revenues as it pays out €11m dividend

Ikea’s Irish subsidiary paid an €11 million dividend to its Swedish parent last year as revenues jumped by more than 15 per cent to a record €152 million.

The home furnishings retailer, which last year opened a new outlet in Carrickmines in addition to its flagship store in Ballymun, recorded the rise in turnover despite pretax profits falling 10 per cent, from €13 million to €11.8 million.

Newly filed accounts for Ikea Ireland Limited show operating profit also fell in the 12 months to the end of August 2016, declining from €14.6 million to €13 million.

The cost of sales at the company, which employed 567 people in Ireland last year, rose to €100 million from €87.4 million as administrative expenses increased to €38.7 million from €30 million.

Staff costs at Ikea Ireland, which attracted over three million visitors to its Ballymun store in 2016, rose to €17.2 million last year as the company took on an additional 110 new workers.

The Irish subsidiary owed €31 million to group undertakings at the end of August, which includes a €3.7 million loan to Ikea Capital BV.

The Ikea Group reported a 20 per cent rise in profit last year.

Net profit increased to €4.2billion in the full year through August as sales grew in 27 out of 28 of its markets. Revenue rose 7.4 per cent to reach a record €35.1billion.