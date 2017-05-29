Growth in retail sales slows amid fall-off in car sales

Retail sales are continuing to grow but at a more modest pace as a result of a fall-off in new car sales.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) indicate the volume of sales rose by 1.6 per cent in the 12 months to April, the lowest rate of annual growth recorded in over two years.

However, when volatile motor trades are excluded, the annual increase was 6.4 per cent.

On a monthly basis, the volume of sales declined by 0.6 per cent in April, but rose by 0.4 per cent when car sales are excluded.

The sectors with the largest monthly volume decreases were motor trades (-1.7 per cent), books, newspapers and stationery (-1.2 per cent).

The sectors with the largest month-on-month volume increases were department stores (8.3 per cent), furniture and lighting (3.9 per cent) and bars (1.6 per cent).

The figures also show there was a decrease of 0.9 per cent in the value of retail sales in April 2017 when compared with the previous month and there was an annual decrease of 0.8 per cent, which reflects the level of price discounting that is still going on in the sector.