Grafton Street lights up for Christmas season

The first of Dublin’s festive milestones was reached on Sunday when the Grafton Street Christmas lights were turned on in one of a number of lighting ceremonies over coming weeks.

The city’s main shopping street was the first area to have its decorations illuminated as crowds gathered to witness performances from the Halleluia Gospel Choir and Hermitage Green ahead of the official “switching on” ceremony at 7pm.

It is a spectacle that will be repeated in Henry Street next Thursday and Smithfield on Thursday, November 24th, as part of the capital’s tradition of gradually lighting each of its main thoroughfares rather than just having one celebration.

The series will culminate in the largest gathering for the switching on of the O’Connell Street Christmas tree on Sunday, November 27th, and Lord Mayor Brendan Carr has encouraged people to come out and support the event.

“Christmas is my favourite time of the year and I am really looking forward to seeing the magic of Dublin City at Christmas. I call on everyone to come into the city centre on Sunday, November 27th, and join me in switching on the Christmas tree lights on O’Connell Street,” he said.

Retailers will be hoping for a strong festive season amid post-Brexit concerns over consumer confidence and business representative group Dublin Town is encouraging shoppers to visit the city with its “Shop and Drop” facilities on North Earl Street and Stephen’s Green.

“This year there will be a truly spectacular set of new lights on Henry Street which, no doubt, will be a huge draw to the area. Christmas is what Dublin does best,” said Dublin Town chief executive Richard Guiney. “I can’t think of anywhere that does Christmas as well as Dublin. Town is a magical place at Christmas with its own unique and wonderful atmosphere.”

Elsewhere, Olympic medallists Gary and Paul O’Donovan were on hand in Cork to help turn on the city’s Christmas lights on Sunday.

The occasion featured music and a guest appearance by Santa Claus himself, and was also sign language interpreted to encourage inclusivity.