Global sales rise 7.1% at Ikea as it readies new Dublin store

Ikea Group said full-year sales rose 7.1 per cent, partly driven by growth in China, as the world’s largest furniture retailer prepares to open its first stores in India and Serbia.

Revenue increased to €34.2 billion in the 12 months through August, the vendor of Billy bookshelves said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday. Excluding currency shifts, sales advanced 7.9 per cent. Same-store sales grew 4.8 per cent.”

China remains one of the fastest growing markets for Ikea Group, together with Australia, Canada and Poland,” the company said. “Germany retained its position as the largest market, closely followed by the U., and showed another year of record growth. Expansion also continued at pace and plans are on track to open the first stores in India and Serbia during the coming year.”

Ikea Group, which runs the majority of the world’s Ikea stores, is targeting €50 billion in sales by 2020 as it adds outlets and expands its online offering. The closely-held company operates 340 stores in 28 countries. In the year through August, it opened 12 new stores and 19 pick-up points, where customers can see a limited part of the range and collect pre-ordered items. It had 783 million visits to its stores.

Bloomberg