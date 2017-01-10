GAN performs ‘in line’ with expectations in 2016

GameAccountNetwork (GAN), the gambling technology provider run by Dermot Smurfit junior, said the company performed “in line with expectations” during the second half of 2016, and its outlook for 2017 is “positive”.

In a trading update on its performance in the year to December 31st 2016, GAN said that the company benefited from cost management and foreign exchange movements and generated positive earnings in the fourth quarter.

GAN is backed by the Smurfit family and its investors include Dermot Desmond’s International Investment and Underwriting (IIU).

GAN said that in real money regulated gaming, its New Jersey business continues to enjoy favourable market conditions and performed strongly in 2016, whiel net revenue growth in Italy s continued in the second half with GAN benefiting from the seasonally strong Q4 period.

Across the US, GAN said that its simulated gaming business continued to benefit from the launch of major new US casino operator clients, and that by the end of the first half of 2017 it expects to operate the produce for 12 major US casinos coast-to-coast together representing in excess of $8 billion in annual land-based gaming revenues.

With regards to its agreement with Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, GAN said that Borgata’s simulated gaming online experience is currently expected to launch in Q1 2017 and will contribute “materially” to GAN’s revenue and earnings.

Further cost management actions and the expansion of engineering resources into the lower cost Bulgarian market will deliver positive financial benefits to GAN in 2017.

GAN’s results for the year will be released on April 26th 2017.