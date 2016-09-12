Frankie Sheahan-owned Pendulum sees profits triple

Profits more than tripled last year at Pendulum, the company set up by former rugby international-turned-speaker and event organiser Frankie Sheahan.

The firm, which runs a business and motivation summit at Convention Centre Dublin every January, posted profit of €254,229 for the 12 months to the end of August 2015 to bring accumulated profit to €374,084 from €119,755 a year earlier.

Newly filed abridged accounts for Pendulum Events and Training Limited show the company had cash at hand of €302,221 at the end of the reporting period, compared with €132,701 the previous year.

Mr Sheahan, who is also behind speakers’ agency Front Row Speakers, set up Pendulum in 2013, some four years after retiring from playing for Munster and Ireland. The former hooker, who was only 32 when he stepped down, was forced to quit due to a recurrence of a pectoral muscle injury.

Mr Sheahan told The Irish Times the company had made a “massive investment” into the 2017 summit. He siad, that while presales were strong, the firm was desperately hoping to cover the costs of the forthcoming event.

“Ticket sales are going extremely well so but we are still looking for a main sponsor,” he said.

Mr Sheahan said that while the main summit is expected to attract 7,000 people over the two days, satellite events would likely be attended by a further 3,000 individuals.

Pendulum, which is owned by Mr Sheahan and his wife Norma, is looking to attract more than 7,000 “visionaries” to its next summit, which takes place on January 11th and 12th. The business and self-empowerment event comes with a promise to help attendees “unleash their warrior mindset”.

Next year’s speakers include Chicken Soup for the Soul author Jack Canfield, while previous presenters include Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra and astronaut Chris Hadfield.