Frankie Sheahan-owned Pendulum sees profits triple

Profits more than tripled last year at Pendulum, the company set-up by former rugby international-turned-speaker and event organiser Frankie Sheahan.

The firm, which runs an annual business and motivation summit at the national conference centre every January, posted profits of €254,229 for the 12 months to the end of August 2015 to bring accumulated profits to €374,084 from €119,755 a year earlier.

Newly-filed abridged accounts for Pendulum Events and Training Limited show the company had cash at hand of €302,221 at the end of the reporting period, compared to €132,701 the previous year.

Mr Sheahan, who is also behind the speakers’ agency, Front Row Speakers, set up Pendulum in 2013, some four years after retiring from playing for Munster and Ireland. The former hooker, who was only 32 when he stepped down, was forced to quit due to a recurrence of a pectoral muscle injury.

Pendulum, which is owned by Mr Sheahan and his wife Norma, is looking to attract over 7,000 ‘visionaries’ to its next summit, which takes place on January 11th and 12th. The business and self-empowerment event comes with a promise to help attendees ‘unleash their warrior mindset.’

Next year’s speakers include ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ author Jack Canfield, while previous presenters include Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra and astronaut Chris Hadfield.