Fonté coffee brand opens cafe near Dublin’s Temple Bar

Irish hotelier Andy O’Neill has brought the high-end, Seattle-based Fonté coffee brand to Dublin, opening a cafe on Parliament Street as part of a €250,000 investment in this new venture.

Fonté Coffee Ireland officially opened its doors last week. Situated close to Temple Bar and Dublin Castle, the cafe has eight staff and offers healthy breakfast options and deli-fresh lunchtime sandwiches.

It also has a downstairs meeting space for up to 12 people, and hot desk space available for businesses to hire for €35 for a full day with unlimited coffee, lunch, wifi and printing included.

This is Fonté’s first move overseas and followed a chance meeting between Mr O’Neill and the coffee brand’s founder Paul Odom two years ago.

Mr O’Neill hopes to wholesale its premium hand-roasted coffee products to the hospitality sector, including his own Choice Hotel Group.

He has an eye on launching the brand into the competitive London market. “We will definitely look at the UK market, particularly London where we think there’s a niche for us,” he said.