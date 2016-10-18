Fashion retailer goes into administration

Administrators have been appointed to one of Northern Ireland’s best known women’s fashion retailers, which traded as Exhibit and employed around 100 people.

Cucco Retail Limited, which operated Exhibit, had 15 branches across the North and also two in the Republic – in Monaghan and Sligo towns

Joint administrators James Neill and Rachel Foster of HNH Group said a “general downturn in trading conditions, coupled with a significant change in consumer spending patterns over recent times” had significantly impact on Exhibit’s trade.

The administrators said their appointment “highlights the continued difficulties experienced by independent retailers on the high street”.

In a statement, they added: “The joint administrators and their staff are currently undertaking an immediate assessment of the financial position of the company and its assets.

“Once this is complete the joint administrators will have a clearer picture of the future options available to them.”