Falling car sales hold back retail sector in August
Latest CSO data indicate retail sales grew by 5.2 per cent on an annual basis
Retail sales fell by 4.7 per cent in August on the back of a decline in car sales.
The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), however, indicate sales rose by 5.2 per cent year-on-year.
When volatile motor trades are excluded, there was a monthly rise in retail sales of 0.9 per cent and 4.1 per cent increase year-on-year.
The sector with the largest monthly decrease was motor trades, which saw sales falls by 11.1 per cent.
There were also decreases in sales at bars (-2.7 per cent) and department stores (-1.1 per cent).
The sectors with the largest monthly increases were furniture and lighting (+8.8 per cent ); other retail (+5.1 per cent) and hardware, paints and glass (+4.6 per cent).