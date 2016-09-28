Falling car sales hold back retail sector in August

Retail sales fell by 4.7 per cent in August on the back of a decline in car sales.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), however, indicate sales rose by 5.2 per cent year-on-year.

When volatile motor trades are excluded, there was a monthly rise in retail sales of 0.9 per cent and 4.1 per cent increase year-on-year.

The sector with the largest monthly decrease was motor trades, which saw sales falls by 11.1 per cent.

There were also decreases in sales at bars (-2.7 per cent) and department stores (-1.1 per cent).

The sectors with the largest monthly increases were furniture and lighting (+8.8 per cent ); other retail (+5.1 per cent) and hardware, paints and glass (+4.6 per cent).