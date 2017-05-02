Everything’s coming up roses for Aldi as sales of flowers soar

Aldi sold more than 4 million bouquets last year with one in four of all flowers sold in Ireland bought at the discount retailer.

The company said its market share in the segment grew to 20 per cent in 2016 as it announced record sales of flowers for St Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day this year.

Sales were up 9 per cent in volume and 8.9 per cent in value collectively versus 2016, the retailer said.

Approximately one-third of Aldi’s overall flower range is Irish grown, the company said as it announced a new “grown in Ireland” logo for its bouquets of flowers, which includes tulips, daffodils and lilies. The bouquets are all sold under the Bláthanna banner.

Aldi, which opened its first store in Ireland in 1999, now operates across 129 outlets nationwide. It is Ireland’s fasting growing retailer, with sales growing by 5 per cent in the 12 weeks to the end of March.