Eir revenues increased by €2m in first quarter

Eir has reported increased earnings and revenues for its first quarter until the end of September.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) stood at €122 million, a gain of 1 per cent on the same period last year while revenue increased to €327 million, an increase of 1 per cent or €2 million.

In the mobile segment, earnings before interest were €13 million, a fall of €2 million.

Chief executive Richard Moat said it was a positive set of results with the company remaining on track to meet its full year guidance.

“We are firmly committed to our investment in fibre, particularly our rural 300,000 rollout programme which will be completed by the end of 2018,” he said.

“This means 1.9 million homes and businesses, or over 80 per cent of all premises in Ireland, will have access to high-speed broadband in just over two years.”

To date Eir has invested €415 million on fibre network, passing 68 per cent of Irish premises, and a total of €1.3 billion on investment in the past three years.

Operating costs for the quarter were €126 million, a reduction of 4 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.

Huib Costermans, chief financial officers, said the results were positive even when factoring in the impact of regulatory price reductions and a weakened sterling which reduced revenue growth by €3 million.

“We remain committed to delivering efficiencies in our cost base, and have reduced our operating costs by 4 per cent year on year,” he said.

“We have secured a further €10 million in annual interest costs by re-pricing our senior loan facilities and repaying €51 million in gross debt.”

Including previous refinancing, eir’s total annualised interest cost savings amounted to €27 million.

“This is a good start to the financial year, but we remain focused on delivering improved operational KPIs against the backdrop of a very competitive market,” Mr Costerman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile

The company’s operations are broken into broadband, mobile and fixed line services.

By the end of the quarter its total group broadband customer base was 867,000, a growth of 13,000 in the quarter and 69,000, or 9 per cent, compared to the prior year period.

Wholesale broadband connections grew by 19,000 during the quarter and 80,000 for the year, bringing total wholesale broadband lines to 424,000.

Its retail broadband base decreased by 5,000 in the quarter to a total of 443,000 customers.

Eir said 463,000 customers are now using its fibre based high-speed broadband service, an increase of 35,000 customers during the quarter and 138,000 since September 2015.

Over 53 per cent of broadband customers are connected to its fibre network.

Fixed line net access losses for the quarter and twelve month period were 12,000 and 31,000 respectively. Eir said this was a “significant improvement” on previous losses of 16,000 and 73,000.

In its mobile business, earnings (ebitda) for the quarter decreased by €2 million to €13 million.

Mobile revenue (before intra company eliminations) was €88 million for the quarter, a decrease of €3 million when compared to the same period of the prior year.

The mobile customer base increased by 6,000 in the quarter to a total of 1,066,000, driven by growth in the pre-pay area.

In fixed line revenue (before intra company eliminations) for the quarter was €249 million, an increase of 2 per cent. Earnings (ebitda) of €109million for the quarter increased by 4 per cent year on year.