Eir grows earnings by 5% in first nine months of the year

Eir’s earnings rose 5 per cent in the first nine months of its financial year as more customers signed up to the telecommunications group’s broadband offering even as mobile subscribers dropped towards the end of the period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by € 17 million to € 374 million in the period to the end of December, compared to first three quarters of the prior financial year, the company said on Friday.

Revenues for the period were “broadly flat” during the period, as its mobile phone unit was impacted by regulatory restrictions on how much companies can charge rivals for terminating calls on their network. Excluding this and currency effects, revenue rose by 2 per cent to € 976 million.

Eir had 890,000 broadband connections at the end of December, up 54,000 year-on-year, while subscribers to its TV offering rose by 18,000 to 67,000, helped by the launch of Eir Sports last year, following its acquisition of Setanta Sports in 2015.

While the company’s number of mobile phone subscriptions rose by 5,000 during the nine-month period to 1,065,000, this follows a drop of 9,000 during the quarter to the end of December, which Eir put down to a decline in prepay customers.

Separately, Eir, formerly known Eircom, plans to open a creativity and innovation hub in Dingle in Co. Kerry, today, Friday, which is expected to lead to the creation of over 100 jobs over the next five years.