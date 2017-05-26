Economic divide: Over 20% of Sligo retail units are empty - in Dublin it’s just 3%

Some 20.5 per cent of retail outlets in Sligo’s town centre are vacant. Figures from commercial real estate firm CBRE show that Killarney also saw an increase in vacancy rates but not on the same level as Sligo, which witnessed vacancies in retail properties rise 7.7 per cent.

A spokeswoman for CBRE said that Sligo is a “case-in-point” for rural towns around Ireland in that developments outside of the town often drove traffic away from the centre.

However Aidan Doyle, chief executive of Sligo Chamber of Commerce disputes that and says that’s not necessarily the reason for Sligo town’s decline.

He is confident innovation in the town could curb the trend and suggests that it has turned a corner with new retail outlets opening in the coming months including the embankment house project - a four storey refurbishment with a mix of office and retail space.

Big employers

Alan Lyons, a son of Matt Lyons who owns a family run convenience store in Sligo, said that the main issue for Sligo was that it never attracted large scale job growth during the boom. “No big factories to employ 300 or 400 people came to Sligo”, he says. That coupled with high rents and high rates caused a drop in the town’s fortunes when the recession hit. The hit was significant - Mr Lyons points out that there were four convenience stores in a quarter mile radius and now his family’s convenience store is the only one left. He also notes the loss of other businesses in the town like, for example, a butcher who retired and closed his shop on the basis that he had nobody to pass it on to.

But, Mr Lyons says that even in the last year his family’s business has seen a reversal in the trends of the previous years, “It’s slowly coming back”, he said. His father’s shop sold a winning lotto ticket last March and that caused them to market the shop as ‘Sligo’s luckiest shop’, but even without that, he says that Sligo is seeing a regeneration and that new retail businesses and restaurants are starting to re-populate the town centre.

Rents still high

However, barriers exist according to independent Sligo Councillor, Declan Bree. He said that he’s hearing from people who want to set up businesses that rents are still high in the town. Sligo’s difficulties stem from the fact that a number of developers bought land in the year before the recession and couldn’t develop the land post-2008, according to Cllr Bree. He doesn’t see any change in Sligo’s short term outlook but thinks that if the county council start penalising landlords that have empty premises that could incentivise new business.

This weekend, Tara McGowan and her sister celebrate the first anniversary of their business in Sligo town, Cait and I. The Irish design and craft shop’s first year of business has been “very positive” according to Ms McGowan. She doesn’t agree that rents were too high but said that it wasn’t particularly difficult to find a property in the town. She believes that there are a number of people who are looking to open new businesses and says that footfall in the town is “really picking up”.

Her experience is that people in Sligo are “pulling together” and are keen to have a good shopping experience. That said, she does advocate for “stepped rates” from the council, whereby younger business would pay less in rates until they become more established.

Daft.ie currently lists 31 commercial retail properties in Sligo town either for sale or to rent. Rental prices for retail properties range from €650 per month - for a unit in an industrial estate not far from the town centre - to €35,000 per year for a unit on O’Connell Street, one of Sligo’s prime retail areas.