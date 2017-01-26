Eason bucks downward trend for booksellers

Retailer refinanced with Barclays, invested in innovation and widened its product range

Conor Whelan, managing director of Eason, has overseen a root-and-branch restructuring to bring the business back to profitability. Photograph: Eric Luke

Conor Whelan, managing director of Eason, has overseen a root-and-branch restructuring to bring the business back to profitability. Photograph: Eric Luke

 

The retail business has staged a reasonable recovery in recent years, but it hasn’t been uniform across the sector. As with newspapers, the economics of the bookselling business have been turned upside down by web publishing.

Yet Eason, the 130-year-old retailer of books, newspapers, magazines and other apparently at-risk species, is expanding its footprint, albeit tentatively. It has also invested heavily in innovation by developing new retail concepts and widening its product range.

It is an impressive turnaround that offers lessons for businesses in other threatened sectors.

Roll back a few years to the depths of financial crisis in 2009, and it is easy to forget Eason was in a heap. It had breached loan covenants and was losing €10 million a year. Internet distribution was destroying margins and bigger retailers such as Tesco were muscling onto its bookselling turf.

Eason wasn’t just standing on the proverbial melting iceberg; its core business was flowing away from it like a river.

Conor Whelan, who was appointed managing director when the company was at its lowest point, has overseen a root-and-branch restructuring to bring the business back to profitability.

Department 51

It drove through painful changes to cut its staff wage bill, and its employees – existing and departed – deserve credit for their contribution. It also developed new retail concepts such as the Easonology puzzles section and Department 51, which has captured the youth entertainment zeitgeist.

Eason also refinanced its borrowings with Barclays, which freed up capital to revamp its store network. It was ruthless in closing its worst outlets, yet it was also sufficiently courageous enough to expand its footprint once the right opportunities came along.

Retail is still a difficult place to be and the effects of Brexit on the sector are still impossible to gauge – about one-sixth of Eason’s network is in the North – but the company now appears to have a somewhat bright future.

When Eason management look out the window of its offices atop its Dublin flagship, they have a perfect view across O’Connell Street towards Clerys – a salient reminder of what happens when retailers botch restructurings.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.