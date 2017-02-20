Dundrum Town Centre rents forecast to reach €90m by 2021

Dundrum Town Centre’s new joint owners see the estimated rental value of Ireland’s largest shopping centre rising to €90 million by 2021.

UK property group Hammerson unveiled its new estimate, which excludes the planned second phase of the centre in south Dublin, in a presentation for analysts as it reported full-year figures.

The centre had an estimated rental value (ERV) of €65 million when Hammerson and joint venture partner, German insurer Allianz, took control of the property last year, and it grew by 9 per cent in the second half of 2016.

Loans

In 2015, Hammerson and Allianz bought loans underpinning the Dundrum Town Centre, covering 140,000sq m, which were owned and developed by Chartered Land, a company controlled by Joe O’Reilly. Last year the joint venture partners secured control of the Dundrum assets in a consensual deal with Chartered Land.

Hammerson also converted the Ilac loans into an equity stake in December, leaving it as co-owner of the central Dublin centre with Irish Life. It expects to take ownership of a 50 per cent stake in the Pavilions centre in Swords by the end of June, having taken control of an adjoining development site last July.

Hammerson reported an 8.8 rise in rental income across the group to £346.5 million (€406.5 million) last year. In the Republic, where the group also owns a minority stake in the Kildare Village retail outlet centre, rental income totalled £14 million for last year.

During 2016, 10 rent reviews were settled in Dundrum, of which half were after the property ownership was transferred. These settlements were with tenants including Aldo, Boots, BT2, Clarks, Coast and Dune. In total these reviews delivered annual rental increases of 8 per cent. In January 2017, the company settled a further 21 reviews achieving rent uplifts of 7 per cent on £5.4 million on its share of passing rent.

Earnings

Hammerson reported a 9.4 per cent rise in adjusted earnings to £230.7 million, which excludes the impact of changes in the valuation of its property portfolio. When these are taken into account, its net profit fell by 56 per cent to £317 million.

“With capital value declines across a large portion of Hammerson’s UK portfolio, the strategic acquisition of Dundrum and associated Irish properties is an important hedge for Hammerson,” said Colm Lauder, an analyst with Goodbody Stockbrokers. “With continued improvements in consumer trends in Ireland, further growth is likely in 2017.”

Meanwhile, UK architectural practice FaulknerBrowns has been appointed as the masterplan architect for phase two of the Dundrum estate and work on the scheme design has commenced, according to Hammerson.

Simon Betty, head of Hammerson’s Irish operation, told The Irish Times last year that it was likely that the existing plan for the six-acre site adjoining the Dundrum Town Centre, which is dominated by more retail, dining and leisure facilities, will be scrapped in favour of an apartments-led scheme.