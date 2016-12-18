Dublin retailers cautiously optimistic over Christmas trade

Retailers in the capital are “cautiously optimistic” about the final week of Christmas trading, the Dublin Chamber of Commerce said on Sunday. Shops in the city are anticipating high footfall in the days ahead as schools and offices remain open.

“The sense amongst retailers is that a lot of spending decisions have been delayed until the final week,” said Dublin Chamber chief executive Mary Rose Burke.

“This is mainly due to Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, which means people feel they have an extra weekend to shop. Both footfall and spending in Dublin city centre so far this month have been strong, with most shops reporting that numbers are at similar levels to last year.”

Ms Burke said there was “a very festive atmosphere” in the city.