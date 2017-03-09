Domino’s Pizza profit rises 17% on online, mobile orders

Pizza delivery firm Domino’s Pizza said full-year operating profit rose 17.1 per cent as online and mobile orders surged.

The group, which has most of its stores in the UK but also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, said underlying pretax profit rose to £85.7 million pounds in the 52 weeks ended December 25th from £73.2 million a year earlier.

Sales at UK stores open for two years rose 7.5 per cent in the period.

System sales rose 14.5 per cent to £1 billion.

