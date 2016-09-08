Dixons Carphone sales beat forecasts, sees no Brexit impact

Consumer electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone, beat forecasts on Thursday with a 4 pe rcent rise in quarterly sales and said it had seen no impact from the vote to leave the European Union in June.

The company, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK and Ireland, Elkjop and El Giganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said group underlying revenue rose 4 per cent in the 13 weeks to July 30th, higher than a consensus forecast for growth of 2.5 per cent.

Within its home market of Britain, sales were also up 4 per cent at stores open more than a year, as consumers appetite for mobile phones and televisions was not affected by the Brexit vote on June 23rd.

“We are delivering pleasing growth in all markets and continued high levels of customer satisfaction, and, thus far, continue to see no detectable impact of the Brexit vote on consumer behaviour in the UK,” chief executive Seb James said in a statement.