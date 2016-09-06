DHL Express Ireland delivers up fifth consecutive year of profit

The decision by DHL Express’s Irish arm to scale back on domestic deliveries and re-focus on its core business is continuing to pay off with the group reporting its fifth consecutive year of profit in 2015.

The company, whose income derives from express parcels, goods, courier and logistics services, recorded profits of €1.16 million, down 8 per cent on the €1.74 million seen in 2014.

Turnover rose 5 per cent to €84.3 million from €80.2 million primarily due to a continued improvement in international air express volumes and revenues.

DHL Express (Ireland) Limited initiated a strategy during the height of the downturn to move away from domestic deliveries and to re-focus on its core international air and road express business. The plan, which involved the closure of five service centres and 300 redundancies, enabled the company to turnaround from losses of €23 million in 2009.

Newly-filed accounts show DHL Distribution Holdings, the company’s parent, made a capital contribution of €21.9 million at the end of 2010, which was treated as a reserve. The firm’s ultimate parent is Deutsche Post.

The company said it employed 337 people last year. Staff costs, including wages and salaries, were relatively stable at €18.2 million.

The firm said the total amount of trade debtors it had stood at €14.3 million at the end of 2015.