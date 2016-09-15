Delivery service Nightline to create 150 new jobs

Logistic and delivery service Nightline has announced the creation of 150 new jobs as part of an expansion of its business with an investment of €3 million.

The company is expanding to cater for the launch of new premium services for its customers including same day, evening and weekend deliveries.

As a result of the investment, Nightline has opened three new depots, in Swords, Co Dublin, Omagh, Co Tyrone and Kilbarry, Co Waterford.

The jobs, which include positions such as new delivery driver posts, depot support staff and sortation shift staff, will be spread across various locations in the Republic.

Nightline said a large portion of the expansion is due to the “continued growth of e-commerce, along with the recent introduction of the Eircode system to Ireland”.

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor said she was “delighted to be welcoming this news today”.

“Indigenous Irish businesses such as Nightline are important to not only the national economy but also local communities, delivering a valuable economic contribution across the country through increased employment and local expenditure,” she said.

“At the moment Ireland has one of the fastest growing employment rates in Europe, and it is homegrown companies such as Nightline which are helping to sustain this.

“I am particularly pleased that this expansion will lead to job growth in regions around Ireland. I want to wish Nightline and their employees continued success for the future.”

Nightline founder and chief executive John Tuohy said: “As we near a quarter of a century in business we continue to enjoy consistent and sustained growth at Nightline.

“With the heavy demand for online shopping we are seeing a strong and steady need for parcel and delivery services and this expansion is in line with the desire to continually give our growing customer base a first class service.

“The implementation of Eircodes has also greatly improved our business’ efficiency and has allowed us to enhance our customer delivery experience.

“We are proud to bring exciting innovation to Irish consumers and are committed to making deliveries even more efficient, providing increased accessibility to all our customers.”